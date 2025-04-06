What positions do the Falcons need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Raheem Morris and Co. in 2025 NFL draft

The Atlanta Falcons missed out on the playoffs in the 2024-25 season. Raheem Morris' side couldn't handle pressure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and ultimately missed out on making their first playoff appearance since 2017.

The Falcons have a decent crop of offensive talents, but their roster needs some work if they are to break their playoff duck. Hence, the 2025 draft will be a key one for Morris' squad.

With that in mind, let's look at the positions that the Falcons could improve in through the upcoming draft.

What positions do the Atlanta Falcons need to draft?

3. Cornerback

The Atlanta Falcons have two of the best young pass catchers in the NFL, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. However, the same can't be said on the opposite side of the Gridiron.

The Falcons need to improve their cornerback depth if they're to have a chance against Mike Evans and Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This month is an opportunity for the Falcons to get a potential wideout stopper ahead of the 2025 season. Kansas State's Jacob Parrish could be the player for the job.

Parrish is a physically gifted and athletically sound cornerback. The Kansas State product has the versatility to play slot or on the outside. Furthermore, his five interceptions over the past two college football seasons should be enough deterrent to keep opposing quarterbacks honest.

2. Offensive Line

Michael Penix Jr. is the quarterback of the present and future for the Atlanta Falcons. The Kirk Cousins experience lasted for less than a full regular season, and it's now Penix Jr.'s team to quarterback.

The Falcons need to protect their prized asset, and they could do this by drafting a top-notch offensive tackle. Boston College's Ozzy Trapilo seemingly fits the bill to a tee.

Trapilo is a versatile OT with experience playing on the left side, but mostly on the right. He's 6-foot-8 and 316 pounds, which gives him an ideal size at the NFL level. Plus, his pass protection will be an asset for Penix Jr. in his first full season as the Falcons' shot caller.

1. Edge Rusher

The Falcons' pass rush is arguably the worst in the NFL. According to NFL.com, every other franchise in the league has racked up at least 198 sacks since 2019, while the Falcons have a paltry 169 in that period.

Let's not even get to the quarterback pressure rate over the same period, with the Falcons ranking last in that category.

As such, the team should prioritize snagging an elite edge rusher in a draft class full of solid players at the position. A player who looks ready to start from Day 1 would be Marshall's Mike Green.

Green is phenomenally explosive and has impressive athleticism. He racked up 17 sacks in the 2024 college football season, including two against the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Green might be off the board by the time the Falcons pick in Round 1. However, if he's on the board, then the franchise should jump at the opportunity to select him.

