What positions do the Jaguars need to draft? Exploring the biggest requirements for Liam Coen’s team in 2025 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 season didn't go as planned as their defense was among the weakest in the league. Additionally, Jacksonville's offense was among the lowest-scoring even before quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sidelined by head and shoulder ailments.

However, some of the Jaguars' most serious voids have been addressed with the free agency acquisitions of defensive back Jourdan Lewis, wide receiver Dyami Brown, safety Eric Murray, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and center Robert Hainsey, all of whom are expected to start right away.

The remaining roster gaps that coach Liam Coen and the Jags must fill in the 2025 NFL Draft will be examined below.

Remaining positions of need for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft

1) Defensive tackle

The Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive line hasn't produced much over the last couple of seasons, and despite their free agency acquisitions, it still doesn't appear like they have a long-term solution at the position.

Mason Graham of Michigan, who has recently been strongly linked with Jacksonville, could be a disruptive outlet in the center of the Jags defensive line should the team select him in the draft.

Graham mostly played as a defensive tackle during his three seasons with the Wolverines, and recorded 9.0 sacks and 56 pressures.

2) Offensive tackle

There are currently a number of unknowns at offensive tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even though the Jags extended the contract of left tackle Walker Little last December, it doesn't seem like they currently see him as a long-term starter.

Additionally, Anton Harrison at right tackle has yet to show the kind of quality that led the Jaguars to select him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He hasn't really improved since joining the league and Jacksonville might eventually find another man to be the mainstay of its offensive line.

The Jaguars should give serious consideration to acquiring a top offensive tackle prospect in the draft to strengthen their offensive line and help protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

3) Running back

The Jacksonville Jaguars should improve their running game in 2025 and get a strong, explosive rusher who can work well with Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr.

It's still unclear if Etienne will play in Jacksonville next season as he is about to enter the final year of his contract. Bigsby is also not very dependable because he has struggled with fumbles in his two seasons in the league.

Ashton Jeanty of Boise State, who rushed for 3,948 yards and 43 scores in his final two seasons of college, is one running back the Jaguars can select with their No. 5 overall pick.

4) Tight end

The Jacksonville Jaguars should select a tight end in the draft after cutting tight end Evan Engram, who has since joined the Denver Broncos.

To complement Brenton Strange, the team should look to select a conventional tight end in the draft. Jacksonville will now have two dependable passing-game assets that can also be effective blockers.

5) Wide receiver

Given that they currently have Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, Parker Washington and Gabe Davis on the roster, it is unlikely that the Jacksonville Jaguars will spend an early-round pick to choose a wide receiver. Still, they should seek a candidate to assume the WR2 position alongside Thomas in the draft.

Although there aren't as many elite wide receiver talents in this year's class as there were in the last one, the Jaguars can still find some valuable receivers on Day 3 of the draft.

