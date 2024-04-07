What positions do the Panthers need to draft? Exploring Carolina's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers face a pressing need to enhance the competitiveness of their roster as they enter the NFL draft season. It is imperative for the team's decision-makers to optimize all available resources to lay the groundwork for an improved future.

The draft has been a persistent issue under the previous administration, evident in the number of players selected in previous drafts who are no longer part of the time.

Despite finishing with the poorest record in the league in 2023, the Panthers, who traded up to get quarterback Bryce Young last year, will not have the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The team, however, still has enough draft capital to make some big personnel adjustments.

Let's look at the Carolina Panthers' biggest needs in the 2024 NFL draft.

Breaking down Panthers' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

1) Wide receiver

It is anticipated that the Carolina Panthers will build a supporting cast of capable receivers around second-year quarterback Bryce Young in 2024. Despite not having a first-round pick, the Carolina Panthers hold the 33rd overall selection in the draft, providing ample opportunity to gain a promising wide receiver.

Among the potential candidates likely to be available at this point are Keon Coleman of Florida State, Xavier Legette of South Carolina, Ladd McConkey of Georgia, Xavier Worthy of Texas, Adonai Mitchell of Texas, and possibly Troy Franklin of Oregon.

2) Running back

Since trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, the Panthers have felt the absence of his production. Last season, Miles Sanders underperformed, while Chuba Hubbard emerged as the team's primary running back and performed well.

To alleviate some of Bryce Young's workload and offer a longer-term solution, it wouldn't be surprising if the Panthers used a late draft pick on a potent RB. The head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Dave Canales, has already stated his commitment to the run game.

3) Linebacker

The Panthers' OLB group is currently lacking, especially after the trade of Brian Burns to the New York Giants and the release of Yetur Gross-Matos.

Although the Panthers and former Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney have reached a contract agreement, there remains a need to strengthen the position through the draft.

Marshawn Kneeland of Western Michigan, who excelled at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February, is one player frequently mentioned as a possible draft choice for the Panthers.

4) Tight End

Carolina currently has one of the weakest tight end corps in the league, with Tommy Tremble as the expected starter and Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan as backups. While Tremble has shown promise, he has yet to solidify his starting position. Since being chosen in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, he has never finished a season with more than 200 receiving yards.

Ben Sinnott of Kansas State, Ja'Tavion Sanders of Texas, and Jaheim Bell of Florida State are among the tight ends that Carolina may consider targeting in the draft.