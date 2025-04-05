What positions do the Patriots need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Mike Vrabel and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots missed out on the playoffs for yet another season. Coach Jerod Mayo was subsequently relieved, while owner Robert Kraft bringing in a familiar name.

Former Patriots star Mike Vrabel has been appointed the new coach ahead of the 2025 regular season. He will be tasked with bringing the glory days back to Foxborough.

Following a productive free agency window, the Patriots will place their focus on the 2025 NFL draft. Considerint htat, let's look at the positions that need reinforcements, and how the Patriots could fill up their needs.

What positions do the New England Patriots need to draft?

#3 Wide receiver

The New England Patriots haven't had an elite wide receiver since Julian Edelman. Their lack of dependable pass catchers was painfully apparent in the 2024 regular season.

Following the addition of Stefon Diggs via free agency, the Patriots should draft a high-potential WR to line up alongside the perennial Pro Bowler. That's where Washington State's Kyle Williams comes in.

Williams is a sleeper prospect who could be available on Day 2 or 3 in this year's draft. However, his skill set could result in a Day 1 starter if nurtured properly. Williams is skillful in route running and catching and could form a decent one-two punch with Diggs in 2025.

#2 Edge rusher

Most of the NFL's regular postseason contenders have numerous high-caliber edge rushers. This position is key because it's important to throw off an opponent's quarterback.

The New England Patriots could use reinforcements at the position, and we've got the perfect solution. Step in Ohio State Buckeyes star Jack Sawyer.

Jack Sawyer is a do-it-all edge rusher and was a major contributor in the Buckeyes winning the latest college football national championship. Moreover, his versatility should work wonders in Mike Vrabel's system.

#1 Offensive line

The New England Patriots cannot afford to let Drake Maye take punishing hits this early in his professional football career. Getting the Pro Bowler a dependable offensive line is a must, and it would do wonders for his development.

The Patriots could select versatile Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou or could trade down and pick Oregon product Josh Conerly Jr. Both players would represent an improvement on the current options at the team's disposal.

