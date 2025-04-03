What positions do the Rams need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Sean McVay & Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

The LA Rams started the 2024 regular season with four losses from their first five games. However, they enjoyed a solid run in the second half and ended with a 10-7 record, thereby qualifying for the playoffs.

The Rams ended up losing to the Eagles in the divisional round, but it was an impressive turnaround year for Sean McVay's side. For the Rams to get closer to the Vince Lombardi Trophy, they'll need to ace this year's draft.

With that in mind, let's look at the Rams' positional needs.

What positions do the Los Angeles Rams need to draft?

3. Offensive Line

Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win in 2022. However, the perennial Pro Bowler isn't getting younger, and he needs reinforcements at the offensive line to stay upright.

The Rams should take a close look at Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. The Longhorns product is a sturdy pass protector armed with power and skill. Banks Jr. should be available in the second half of the first round.

The Rams will be investing in their future by selecting Banks Jr. Furthermore, his skill set could see him be a Day 1 starter and key contributor to the NFC giants.

2. Cornerback

The Rams should look to improve their depth at the cornerback position. It has been a notable weakness since Jalen Ramsey's departure to the Miami Dolphins.

One player that the Rams could draft on Day 2 is Ohio State's Denzel Burke. Burke is fresh off a national championship and has the skill set to become a plus starter in the pros.

Burke started for four years in college and possesses impressive physical tools. He's a project CB that could elevate the Rams' secondary in 2025.

1. Linebacker

The Rams could really use an off-ball linebacker. It's a spot that the franchise has never really gotten the hang of. Plus, Sean McVay will likely be exploring ways to improve the position via this month's draft.

Georgia's Smael Mondon Jr. could be a low-risk yet high-reward pick in the draft. The Bulldogs' product is projected to be a Day 3 pick.

Mondon Jr. is an impressive athlete and could become an asset for the Rams if he reaches his potential. The LB can play a rotational role in Year 1, and take it from there as he gets reps at the pros.

