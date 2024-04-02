What positions do the Rams need to draft? Exploring Los Angeles' team needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams went from being in cap hell to having one of the most promising rosters in the NFL. How did they do it? Well, they absolutely aced the 2023 NFL Draft, and they made their return to the playoffs as a result.

Sean McVay and Co. will be attempting to hit more home runs in the upcoming NFL Draft, especially with needs at some key positions. The Rams need to draft a new edge rusher, cornerback and backup quarterback. This article will break down the needs and how urgent they are ahead of this year's Draft.

Breaking down Los Angeles Rams’ needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the Los Angeles Rams' needs in 2024 and how they can solve such needs:

1. Edge rusher

The Rams' defensive line looked set to go for the foreseeable future. However, with Aaron Donald's shock retirement, the Rams need to fortify their edge rush in the upcoming Draft.

Sean McVay and his team should take a closer look at Penn State sack artist Chop Robinson. Robinson had a phenomenal NFL Combine, and he could be a menace alongside defensive tackle Kobie Turner.

2. Cornerback

The Los Angeles Rams are yet to replace Jalen Ramsey, despite the perennial All-Pro ball hawk departing the franchise. The Rams' secondary needs some help, and Darious Williams could make do with a running mate in the defense.

It's hard to deny how ideal Notre Dame's Cam Hart would be on the Rams' roster. Hart is the ideal Sean McVay draft pick, full of potential and eager to learn the ropes. Hart may require some time to grow, but once he fills out his 6'3", 204-pound frame, he could be a nightmare for opposing pass catchers in the NFL.

3. Quarterback

Matthew Stafford had a bounce-back year in 2023, with the former first-overall pick making another Pro Bowl appearance. Stafford found joy in throwing to both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

However, despite Stafford's undeniable talents, the Los Angeles legend will only play for a while. It's high time the Rams looked for a long-term replacement for their franchise QB.

This year's draft is filled with intriguing quarterback prospects, so the Rams will have options. It won't be a surprise if the Rams pick Spencer Rattler, one of the most naturally gifted QBs in his class. Rattler is a prospect worth developing, and he could thrive in McVay's system.