What positions do the Ravens need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Lamar Jackson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 07, 2025 15:59 GMT
The Baltimore Ravens had an anticlimactic end to the 2024-25 season. The Ravens made the playoffs after topping the AFC North, but ultimately crashed out of Super Bowl contention after losing to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Therefore, it's yet another season in which the Lamar Jackson-led franchise has failed to reach the Super Bowl. The upcoming draft will likely help end the drought.

With that in mind, let's look at the positions the Ravens could improve via this month's draft.

What positions do the Baltimore Ravens need to draft?

3. Safety

The Ravens have well-documented secondary issues. The first position to address is safety, where the Ravens' rivals have enjoyed great success over the years.

The Ravens should take a close look at Notre Dame standout Xavier Watts, who was vital in the Fighting Irish's march to the college football national championship game.

Watts could partner with All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton in the Ravens' safety corps. The duo has the potential to be arguably the most athletic pair of safeties in the AFC.

2. Cornerback

The Ravens need to invest in the cornerback room if they're to advance to the Super Bowl in the near future.

Florida State's Azareye'h Thomas is a cornerback who could contribute from Day 1 for John Harbaugh's side. Thomas is a swift, skillful and athletic cornerback, fresh off starting 12 games last season.

The Seminoles' star is a tackling machine. He comes into the league with a 6-foot-1 and 191-pound frame. With the right development, he has the tools to be a potential Pro Bowler.

1. Offensive Line

The Baltimore Ravens have enjoyed two full seasons of a healthy Lamar Jackson. They've become concrete Super Bowl contenders, and Jackson has posted consecutive MVP-caliber seasons.

The Ravens need to add to the offensive line to keep up the good work. Georgia's Dylan Fairchild could be a great pick-up.

The Bulldogs' offensive guard knows a thing or two about playing for a perennial contender, and he's fresh off being coached by Kirby Smart. Fairchild boasts measurements of 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds. Plus, his shiftiness and awareness could make him a Day 1 starter for John Harbaugh.

