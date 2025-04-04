What positions do the Seahawks need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Sam Darnold’s team in 2025 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks had a decent regular season and were close to making the playoffs. However, they missed out due to a tiebreaker with the Los Angeles Rams after both teams finished with 10-7 records in the NFC West.
With that in mind, the Seahawks' draft is going to be crucial as they look to add high-caliber rookies to their squad. Hence, with the draft a few weeks away, let's look at the positions that need strengthening.
What positions do the Seattle Seahawks need to draft?
3. Cornerback
The Seattle Seahawks could do with an upgrade at secondary. However, there's a more pressing need at cornerback, especially considering how good the wide receivers in their division are. Furthermore, Devon Witherspoon is the only top-notch CB that the team has that's signed past the upcoming season.
The Seahawks could use a Day 3 pick on Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish. He is a high-upside ball hawk and a versatile player in the secondary.
The Kansas State product has shown promise in man coverage and should slot in seamlessly alongside Witherspoon. His speed and smoothness in transition should translate well at the professional level.
2. Wide Receiver
The Seattle Seahawks saw their two starting wide receivers depart this offseason. DK Metcalf was traded to Pittsburgh, while Tyler Lockett was released. Cooper Kupp was brought in via free agency, but the former triple crown winner seems to be past his prime.
Due to the need to get a young pass catcher for Sam Darnold, the Seahawks can consider drafting Iowa State's Jaylin Noel in the second round. Noel has a similar build to Tyler Lockett and possesses the foot speed to breeze past opposing cornerbacks.
The Seahawks could utilize Noel's excellent running route and rack up yards on offense. Furthermore, he'll be able to learn from Kupp and fellow new veteran recruit Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
1. Offensive Line
Sam Darnold showed the league what he could do with a serviceable offensive line. The Seahawks owe the Pro Bowler that as he looks to build on a career year.
Seattle needs to add depth across the offensive line and could look at Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery. He is a sleeper prospect with the ability to play both tackle and guard from the left side.
Ersery's versatility could prove an asset for the NFC hopefuls. Furthermore, his size (6-foot-6, 330 pounds) could make him a Day 1 starter.
