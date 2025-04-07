What positions do the Steelers need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Mike Tomlin and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a relatively straightforward regular season. The Mike Tomlin-coached side reached the postseason without much fuss but was promptly eliminated by archrivals the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers' wildcard round loss exposed the flaws and the urgent need to make improvements ahead of the 2025 season. This month's draft is a great way to fill up such holes during a three-day spell.

With that in mind, let's look at the positions the Steelers could strengthen via the upcoming draft.

What positions do the Pittsburgh Steelers need to draft?

3. Defensive Line

Cam Heyward has been a fantastic contributor to Mike Tomlin's side. However, the interior defensive lineman is not getting younger. The Steelers need to get a potential successor via this year's draft.

One player that looks tailor-made for the role is Notre Dame's Rylie Mills, who is a sturdy defender capable of racking up sacks, pressures and defensive stops.

His 7.5 sacks, 34 quarterback pressures and 21 defensive stops was crucial in Notre Dame's run to the national championship game. His length and skill could be used to pressurize opposing quarterbacks for the next decade.

2. Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers let Najee Harris walk in free agency. He's since joined the Los Angeles Chargers in a decision that might come back to haunt Mike Tomlin's side.

Hence, the Steelers need to dip into this year's loaded running back class and get the best fit for Tomlin's defense. Two players readily come to mind, and they're Cam Skattebo and Devin Neal.

Skattebo is a do-it-all back that's fresh off a remarkable college football playoff run. Neal is a powerful back fresh off posting three straight 1,000-yard campaigns at the collegiate level. Either player could give an instant boost to the rush attack.

1. Quarterback

It's been three campaigns since Big Ben Roethlisberger retired, and the Steelers have failed to replace the two-time Super Bowl champ. Thankfully, there's a certain signal caller in this year's draft that seems tailor-made for the Steelers' offense.

The Steelers have the 21st overall pick in this year's draft, and could use the pick on Ole Miss Rebels star Jaxson Dart.

The Rebels' quarterback was praised for his competitive edge in college. It's a trait that'll serve him well while throwing the ball to DK Metcalf and George Pickens in the 2025-26 season.

