What time and channel is the Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on today? All you need to know

The Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers are facing off against each other in a preseason game today. Both franchises are participating in their final match ahead of the 2023 regular season. The teams come into the fixture with different tales of the tape.

The Atlanta Falcons head into the game on the back of a 13-13 tie against the Cincinnati Bengals. Starting QB Desmond Ridder completed 7 of 9 throws for 80 yards and one pick. Star rookie running back Bijan Robinson also played, carrying the ball four times for twenty yards, averaging five yards a carry. You can expect both Ridder and Robinson to suit up against the Steelers.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in their last preseason game. They triumphed 27-15 over the more fancied Buffalo Bills. Kenny Pickett was solid in that game, dropping dimes to his receivers relatively quickly. Steelers' fans will hope for more of the same tonight against the Falcons.

Here's the time, channel, and everything you need to know about tonight's game

Date: August 24, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Streaming Options: NFL+ and fuboTV

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report

The Atlanta Falcons come into the game with a near-clean slate. However, football is a contact sport; some players will likely miss tonight's game.

Wide receiver Penny Hart sustained a concussion last time with the Cincinnati Bengals, so he's unlikely for tonight's game. Also, fellow wideout KhaDarel Hodge did not participate in his team's previous practice due to an ankle injury. Other players like center Matt Hennessy, cornerback Mike Hughes, and cornerback Clark Phillips III are probably out of tonight's game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report

On the other hand, the Steelers still need a handful of players for tonight's game. First, wide receiver Hakeem Butler is out for the foreseeable future, with the speedster on the team's injured reserve list. Fellow wideout Cody White is also nestled on injured reserve due to an undisclosed issue. Linebacker Chappelle Russell, running back Alfonzo Graham, and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. are also ruled out of tonight's game due to different injury issues.

Aside from the players above, the Falcons will likely field a full-strength team against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game is going to be a lively affair, and you can be sure to see a slew of highlight reel plays.

