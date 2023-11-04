What time and channel is the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game on? Week 9 TV schedule, live stream details, and more

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, two of the best offensive teams in the league, are set to face off on Saturday in Germany. Both the Chiefs and Dolphins head into the game with 6-2 records as they compete for AFC Conference supremacy.

The Dolphins are fresh off a 31-17 home win against Bill Belichick's New England Patriots. That win helped secure a sweep over the Patriots for the season, and they'll be entering Week 9 on a high.

On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their second loss of the season. The Chiefs surprisingly lost their Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos 24-9 on the road. They'll be looking to get back in the win column against the Miami Dolphins.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game in Germany

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are facing off in Week 9 of what has been an exhilarating 2023 NFL season.

Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill will be making his first appearance against the Chiefs since leaving in 2022. Hill won a Super Bowl game with the Chiefs and owned several franchise records for Andy Reid's side. It remains to be seen how the Chiefs' defense contains his impressive speed.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: November 5, 2023

Kick-off time: 9:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. CT, and 6:30 a.m. PT

Livestream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (two-week free trial) and DAZN

TV: NFL Network

Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Miami Dolphins injury report: Latest on Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle and more

The Miami Dolphins have a plethora of players on the injury report ahead of their Week 9 matchup.

For Miami, guard Robert Hunt and safety Brandon Jones have been ruled out with injuries. Both of these players did not practice throughout the week; hence, they will not be playing. Terron Armstead, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Xavien Howard, and others are listed as questionable.

Veteran running back Raheem Mostert missed numerous training sessions as a precaution, but he is set to feature in the Week 9 game against the Chiefs. Also, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is set to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Alabama Crimson Tide alum having fully recovered from his early-season injury issues.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report: Latest on Clyde-Edwards Helaire, Kadarius Toney and more

For the Kansas City Chiefs, they, too, have some injury-laden questions ahead of the game.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out for the game, as the dynamic rusher hasn't recovered from illness. Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn't train this week and won't be on the gridiron in Germany. Moreover, both Willie Gay Jr. and Richie James have been listed as questionable to play the game.

Kadarius Toney, on the other hand, was a full participant in this week's training sessions, so he'll likely be on the gridiron.

NFL international games scheduled for the rest of 2023

The NFL will have some enthralling international games in 2023, with the league most certainly boosting its international presence in the process.

Here's the list of international games left in the league's 2023 calendar:

November 5, 2023: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt Stadium)

November 12, 2023: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Frankfurt Stadium)