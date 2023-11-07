What time does Joe Burrow sleep? Details emerge about Bengals QB's schedule

Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the best QBs in the NFL. Burrow, who is also the highest-paid player in the league, has been electric for the Bengals since being drafted No. 1 in 2020. The LSU Tigers legend is arguably one of the most clutch players in the league, and apparently, it's all down to his sleeping regime.

During NBC's broadcast of Sunday's Bengals versus Buffalo Bills game, it was revealed that Burrow's 'bedtime' is 8:00 p.m. during football season. While elite sportspersons like Tom Brady, Cristiano Ronaldo and Roger Federer have emphasized the importance of a good night's sleep before a big game, Joe Burrow has seemingly taken it up a notch. Such an early bedtime is a sign of great discipline and a commitment to being the best version of himself the following day at work.

How has Joe Burrow performed this season?

Joe Burrow started the season on a slow pace due to an injury sustained during the preseason. The 2022 Pro Bowler started the season with a zero-touchdown game against the Cleveland Browns, a game which the Bengals lost 24-3. However, he refused to sit games out, as he believed that he could brave the injury.

Fast forward to Week 9, Burrow is arguably the most in-form quarterback in the NFL, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in the last four games. He has helped the Bengals to a comfortable winning record as they chase yet another deep postseason run. Furthermore, Burrow is on pace to have yet another 4,000-plus and 30-plus touchdown season.

How have the Cincinnati Bengals performed this season?

The Cincinnati Bengals started the year with a 0-2 record due to losses to the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. These losses could be attributed to Joe Burrow's injury issues. However, they weren't an excuse for the supposed Super Bowl favorites.

However, the Bengals have been on a roll ever since. The franchise has strung out wins over the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. These wins have come against playoff-caliber teams, and they are arguably among the most formidable teams in the NFL. Furthermore, Burrow is back and better, while the likes of Ja'marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas and more are pulling their weight. It's a great time to be a Bengals fan heading into their Week 10 bye. Following the bye, the franchise has one of the more easier schedules heading into the postseason.