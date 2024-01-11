When is Bill Belichick's press conference? All you need to know about Patriots HC's exit

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are reportedly going their separate ways, just one day after coaching titan Nick Saban retired from Alabama and Pete Carroll left his position as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, a press conference to discuss the end of Belichick's incredible tenure in New England is set for noon at Gillette Stadium. Belichick and New England's owner, Robert Kraft, will be present for the media round.

Unquestionably, the Patriots' ascent under Belichick—which included six Super Bowl victories—will live on in NFL legend. The narrative should also detail how abruptly and totally everything with the Patriots blew apart after quarterback Tom Brady departed the organization in 2020 to sign a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Belichick will no longer be the head coach of the Patriots, but he makes a strong case for being hailed as the best coach in NFL history.

After a terrible season in which the Pats finished with the worst record (4-13) in the coach's 24-year career, Bill Belichick's stint with the franchise came to an end.

However, the Patriots know very well that their history would be incomplete without Belichick and his incredible run.

Bill Belichick's record with the Patriots

Earlier this season, Bill Belichick became only the third head coach in the history of the NFL to surpass 300 career wins during the regular season. George Halas and Don Shula are the other two with more than 300 victories.

Belichick is second to only Shula in the record book of most league game wins by a coach with 333 wins (postseason included).

Belichick finishes his time in New England with an overall record of 333-178, including the postseason. He holds the NFL record with 31 postseason victories.

With the Patriots in the 2007 season, Bill Belichick masterminded the inaugural 16-0 regular season record in NFL history.

With his six Super Bowl victories, Belichick shares the record for the most NFL titles in league history with George Halas and Curly Lambeau. But prior to joining the Pats, Belichick was also the recipient of two Super Bowl rings while serving as Bill Parcells' defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.