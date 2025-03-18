When is Florida's pro day? Details and schedule and top 5 prospects to watch for 2025 NFL draft

A school's pro day is the final barrier NFL draft-eligible players have to get past before draft day. It's the last showcase for prospects hoping to break into the professional ranks.

Pro days are far more regulated than the scouting combine, but they still give players an opportunity to make an impression in a smaller group.

The Florida Gators will host their pro day on March 27, giving 18 eligible players from their 2024 roster a chance to try out their skills in the presence of NFL coaches and scouts.

Top five prospects to watch out for at Florida Pro Day in 2025

#1, OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson displayed a subpar performance at the NFL scouting combine, recording a time of 5.34 seconds in the 40-yard sprint. In addition, he produced a 24.5-inch vertical leap.

The offensive tackle, who transferred to Florida ahead of the 2024 season after four seasons at San Diego State, will try to improve on those numbers.

#2, CB Jason Marshall Jr.

Jason Marshall was considered a possible first-round selection before the 2023 college football season; however, he had a poor season and had to return in 2024.

The standout cornerback was once again beginning to show promise as a potential first-round pick before suffering a serious shoulder injury in the second half of the last season.

Marshall, who is healthy again, will want to make an impression on scouts on his pro day to at least increase his chances of being selected on Day 2.

#3, WR Chimere Dike

Chimere Dike is hoping to have another strong showing at the Florida Gators' pro day after putting on a strong show at the combine.

Dike spent four years at Wisconsin before transferring to Florida for his final season. At the combine, his 40-yard dash time of 4.34 seconds tied him for third fastest among all receivers. He also had a 9.80 Relative Athletic Score after recording a 38.5-inch vertical jump.

#4, LB Shemar James

A versatile player, Shemar James excels in every aspect of the linebacker position.

James has excellent coverage potential and transitional speed. After only 25 collegiate starts, he isn't a completely developed player, but he has the makings of an NFL player already. Scouts will want to closely monitor his performance at this month's pro day.

#5, QB Graham Mertz

Quarterback Graham Mertz is preparing to transition to the NFL after spending six years as a college player with the Wisconsin Badgers and Florida Gators.

Mertz's final season with the Gators ended early due to an unlucky injury. Due to that injury, he is most likely not on many teams' radars right now, but a strong pro day performance would put his name out there again.

