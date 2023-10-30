When could Kirk Cousins return? Exploring torn Achilles recovery time

Minnesota Vikings franchise QB Kirk Cousins might have just played his last game for the Vikings. The long-term Viking departed from the team's Week 8 victory over the Green Bay Packers in obvious distress. It all happened in the fourth quarter when Cousins attempted to step up in the pocket on a third down from the Packers' 22-yard line. During the play, Cousins' right leg buckled, Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark sacked him, and Cousins hopped off the field without putting weight on his right leg.

At the end of the game, reports are claiming that Cousins might have torn his Achilles in the process. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the perennial Pro Bowler tore an Achilles, an outcome the franchise said it would not confirm until putting him through a series of extra tests.

When could Vikings QB Kirk Cousins return from injury?

If, indeed, Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles, then the Michigan State alum is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

According to Medline Plus, Cousins will need surgery to repair the tendon. Before the surgery, Cousins will be required to wear a special boot that keeps him from moving his lower leg and foot.

Once the surgery is complete, the affected player will undergo a rehabilitation period. For everyday individuals, such recovery would take about three to four weeks.

However, for high-level athletes, it is a different ball game as with the assistance of physical therapy, most athletes can return to normal activity in 4 to 6 months. The later timeframe will likely apply to Cousins, especially as the veteran will turn 36 in the 2024 NFL season. We expect Cousins to be back for the start of the 2024 NFL season if rehabilitation goes according to plan.

How was Kirk Cousins performing in 2023?

Kirk Cousins' injury comes as a horrible loss for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings started the year in sordid form, but Cousins was there to help take them out of the rot.

In the veteran shot-caller's contract year, he showed the NFL that he wasn't washed in any way, shape, or form. At the end of the game, Cousins was still the quarterback with the most touchdown passes (16), and a close second in passing yards (2,057).