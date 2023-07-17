When is the NFL franchise tag deadline? Breaking down timeline amid Josh Jacobs uncertainty

The NFL franchise tag deadline is Monday, July 17, at 4 p.m. ET. It should have been July 15, 2023, but the date was extended as July 15 fell on a Saturday.

The league and the union agreed that players saddled with the tag can't sign multi-year contracts after July 17.

A total of two players are currently under the franchise tag but haven't signed it, and both of them are facing unique situations. They are Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.

Can the Las Vegas Raiders rescind the franchise tag from Josh Jacobs?

Of the above two players, Josh Jacobs' situation is the murkiest. The reigning rushing yards champion wants the money he feels he deserves after a career year but the Raiders franchise tagged him for the time being.

Jacobs initially hinted at being okay with the tag in February, as long as the Raiders improved their offense. Unfortunately, Josh McDaniels and company didn't get the memo. Now Jacobs is poised to demand a trade or sit out team activities until he is given a long-term extension. So, can the Raiders rescind their franchise tag?

Yes, they can. Even though this seldom happens. It's a device held by every team that uses the tag. Until it is accepted, it can be removed.

From the teams' perspectives, they would need to find a replacement internally or externally. While from the player's perspective, it remains to be seen what franchise would take them on at this stage of the offseason.

It is an essential factor for the players and their agents to consider, with the deadline for signing long-term deals only hours away. It remains to be seen how Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders can solve this unfortunate stalemate.

Jacobs wants a long-term contract that will secure his finances for the long haul and reflects his importance to the team.

Unfortunately, for him, the running back position is one of the most replaceable in the NFL, and backfield players rarely play in their thirties. Hence, most running backs must secure wealth early on.

Franchises know how easy it is to find a serviceable RB in the draft on rookie deals, so they are becoming less and less eager to pay star running backs big bucks.

That's where things stand, and we will pay close attention to Nevada in the coming hours.

