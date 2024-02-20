When is the NFL franchise tag deadline? Ranking 5 best tag candidates in 2024 feat. Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed

L'Jarius Sneed and the Kansas City Chiefs might have won the Super Bowl less than 10 days ago, but the NFL waits for no one as the franshise tag deadline is coming up soon. It will begin on Feb. 20, 2024, and remain open for two weeks, closing on March 5, 2024, both at 4:00 p.m. ET. This comes before the free agency period so that teams can decide which players they do not want to reach the open market.

After that, the legal tampering period starts on March 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET and ends on March 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Immediately after this period, NFL free agency begins on the same day. Therefore, this also means the official opening of the new league year as free agents can sign contracts with other teams.

Based on the timeline above, here are five players who could be prime candidates to be franchise tagged by their teams this season:

5 best franchise tag candidates in 2024

#1 - L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs might have won back-to-back Super Bowls, but this year's win was not like last year's for them. In the 2022 season, Patrick Mahomes was on fire and won the league MVP. The offense was the reason they kept winning and they eventually overpowered the Philadelphia Eagles in the title game.

This year, their success depended on the defense keeping other teams contained. Two of the most important parts of the defense are both slated to hit free agency. Chris Jones, who sat out games during a protracted contract negotiations last year, could be one potential franchise tag candidate. But given he has expressed his desire to stay in Kansas City, a better option must be L'Jarius Sneed.

L'Jarius Sneed was elite this season. He allowed a passer rating of 45.2 to opposing quarterbacks. He did not allow a single touchdown and had two interceptions in the regular season. Those are numbers that will make the Chiefs fearful of losing L'Jarius Sneed to any other team and therefore they should franchise tag him.

#2 - Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Remember all the kerfuffle about running backs being undervalued before the season began last year? Expect more of the same again this season with the likes of Saquon Barkley and Austin Ekeler coming up for contract renewals. But the running back we have chosen for our list is Dallas Cowboys star Tony Pollard.

The reason for a franchise tag is slightly different from why someone like L'Jarius Sneed will be offered one. Pollard declined in performance from last season. He had 252 carries, 1,005 yards, six touchdowns and 4.0 yards per carry in 2023 compared to 193 carries, 1,007 yards, nine touchdowns and 5.2 yards per carry in 2022.

That decreasing production would have been noted by the Cowboys and they will want him to come back and prove his worth again to see if they want to give him a long-term deal next year. Given the general skepticism against running backs, this might be the best Tony Pollard can get for the second successive year.

#3 - Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

If L'Jarius Sneed deserves a franchise tag because he deserves it, and Tony Pollard will likely be given one because of his declining performances, Tee Higgins is a rare case where it works out for both the team and the player.

Tee Higgins was great in both 2021 and 2022, posting receiving seasons with more than 1,000 yards each. Last year, he played only 12 games and finished with 42 receptions, five touchdowns and 656 yards. He knows that he will not get the money he wants in free agency. Getting another year with the Bengals and proving his worth again makes more sense for him.

It also makes sense for Cincinnati because they will ensure that Joe Burrow has a familiar face when he comes back from his injury. Wholesale changes when he returns might disrupt his flow. It would be better to have the complete cast around for one more season as they try to return to the playoffs.

#4 - Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars should franchise tag Josh Allen for the same reasons the Chiefs should do so for L'Jarius Sneed. He is elite and an important part of the team. Allen finished with a franchise-record 17.5 sacks last season. He also recorded 66 tackles, 33 quarterback hits, and 90 pressures with a pressure rate of 18.3%. He was elite across the board.

Jacksonville should not let him reach the free market and instead, franchise tag him and then work with Allen for a long-term extension. By doing so, they will keep the player on board and will not lose one of their best players to a competitor.

#5 - Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans is perhaps not the flashiest of wide receivers, but he is as dependable as they come. Much of the focus of the Buccaneers' playoff run fell on the feel-good redemption arc of Baker Mayfield. But if the quarterback was able to succeed, it was because he had such an elite weapon on his offense.

Tampa has already lost their offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Losing Mike Evans could be too disruptive. He is the only active player in the league with 10 seasons where he has had more than 1,000 receiving yards. The next best is seven seasons.

The 30-year-old had 79 catches for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Buccaneers last season. Putting him on the franchise tag will allow the team to evaluate him for one more season as they plan for a long-term extension.