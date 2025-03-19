When is Ole Miss’ Pro Day? Details and schedule and top 5 prospects to watch for 2025 NFL Draft

NFL teams usually send their talent scouts to attend pro days, which typically follow the NFL Scouting Combine. The pro day gives players who didn't get invited or didn't do well at the combine an opportunity to make an impression on scouts.

Many college football programs have started holding their pro days now that this year's scouting combine is over. The Ole Miss Rebels will host their yearly Pro Day event on Friday, March 28.

Top prospects to watch out for at Ole Miss Pro Day in 2025

1) QB Jaxson Dart

Many NFL analysts and evaluators consider Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart as the third-best quarterback prospect this year, behind Cam Ward of Miami and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado.

Dart started at quarterback for three years at Ole Miss. He completed 69.3 percent of his throws for 29 touchdowns and 4,279 yards in 2024.

While Dart did well at the NFL Combine, he will have another opportunity to show his arm strength and accuracy on a range of passes at his pro day. He might go up draft boards as a result.

2) DL Walter Nolen

Walter Nolen's performance at Ole Miss's Pro Day later this month will be of interest to numerous NFL teams hoping to bolster their defensive tackle position.

Due to his explosiveness and flexibility, Nolen, who might be selected in the first round, is a top target for teams looking to strengthen their defense.

3) CB Trey Amos

Trey Amos has established himself as one of the best defensive backs in this year's draft class due to his remarkable quickness, keen covering instincts on the field and football intelligence.

When Amos participated in on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine, he recorded a 40-yard sprint time of 4.43 seconds, easing many doubts about his sheer speed. He might even do better to reduce those worries when he performs on his Pro Day on March 28.

4) WR Tre Harris

Tre Harris played his final two years of college at Ole Miss after spending three seasons at Louisiana Tech. He only participated in eight games last season due to an injury, but he still managed to haul in 60 passes for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns.

Harris finished 15th out of 19 wide receivers that participated in the combine with a time of 4.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Additionally, he performed poorly in the 10-yard split drill, finishing 16th among wide receivers. He'll be hoping to improve on those figures on his pro day.

5) DL Jared Ivey

Jared Ivey did not test at the NFL Combine, but he's scheduled to take part in physical testing at the Ole Miss Pro Day on March 28.

NFL coaches are likely to value Ivey's positional flexibility, given that he played every defensive line role during his collegiate football career. Additionally, he displayed genuine pass-rushing ability in 2024 after recording a career-high 7.0 sacks.

