When was Tennessee’s Pro Day? Details and top 5 prospects for 2025 NFL Draft

All 32 NFL teams were well-represented at Tennessee's annual Pro Day which took place inside the Anderson Training Center on Tuesday, March 11. A number of former Tennessee Volunteers players took part in the Pro Day activities, including RB Dylan Sampson, DE James Pearce Jr., DT Omarr Norman-Lott, WR Dont'e Thornton Jr., and DT Elijah Simmons.

Apart from position-specific exercises, the event also featured speed and agility drills such as the shuttle drill, three-cone drill and 40-yard dash.

Notable players who performed at Tennessee’s Pro Day

1) RB Dylan Sampson

Dylan Sampson didn't take part in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine; however, he participated in the drill at his Pro Day last Tuesday with a timing of 4.42 seconds. His Pro Day session also had him running routes, catching passes, and lining up like a wide receiver.

Sampson established Tennessee's single-season records in 2024 with 1,491 rushing yards, 132 points scored, 22 total touchdowns and 11 straight games with a rushing touchdown.

2) DE James Pearce Jr.

Several mock drafts have James Pearce Jr. as the second defensive end chosen in the April draft after Penn State's Abdul Carter. Pearce Jr. had the fastest 40-yard sprint times of any defensive lineman at the combine, first at 4.50 seconds and again at 4.47 seconds. But during Tennessee's Pro Day, he only participated in position drills.

During his three years at Tennessee, Pearce recorded 19.5 sacks, 71 tackles, three forced fumbles, 30 tackles for loss and one interception.

3) WR Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Dont'e Thornton Jr. participated in wide receiver exercises on his Pro Day in an attempt to build on his impressive performance at the NFL Combine where he completed the 40-yard dash in 4.30 seconds.

Thornton caught 39 passes for 885 yards and seven touchdowns while playing for the Volunteers from 2023 to 2024.

4) DT Omarr Norman-Lott

Omarr Norman-Lott participated in on-field exercises at the NFL Combine in February. He measured 31.5 inches in the vertical leap and 9-feet-5 in the broad jump. He participated in the positional drills at Tennessee's Pro Day, showcasing his athleticism, speed and flexibility.

Norman-Lott recorded 9.5 sacks, 44 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and one fumble recovery from 2023 to 2024 with the Tennessee Volunteers.

5) DT Elijah Simmons

Elijah Simmons of Tennessee wowed with the way he moved despite being one of the heaviest defensive linemen at this year's NFL Combine. He ended with a broad jump of 8 feet, 10 inches, a vertical leap of 32 inches, and a 40-yard sprint time of 5.37 seconds. He also only took part in positional drills at his Pro Day on March 11.

Simmons started eight of his 55 games for Tennessee, and he collected 59 total tackles, three pass breakups and seven tackles for loss.

