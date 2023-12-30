When will C.J. Stroud return? Latest on Texans QB for Week 17

C.J. Stroud was frequently considered one of the contenders for both the MVP and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year before being concussed in Week 14. However, that may not be the case at this time.

After suffering a concussion in the second half of a Week 14 matchup with the New York Jets, the rookie quarterback has missed two games for the Houston Texans. He is anticipated to return to action this week when the Texans play the Tennessee Titans.

Stroud spoke with the Houston media on Thursday and said that he has been officially cleared and is no longer under the concussion protocol.

His comeback could not come at a better time for the Texans, who are still in contention for a postseason berth. While the Ohio State alum was out, Houston had one win and one loss. As they prepare for another game against an AFC opponent, they will keep their mind on getting a wild card spot.

Can C.J. Stroud still win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award?

The primary factor keeping the Houston Texans in the postseason hunt is C.J. Stroud. He was having an incredible rookie season before he got hurt against the Jets.

This season, the 22-year-old signal-caller has 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The first-round draft pick has surprised everyone in the NFL this season and has even been mentioned as a potential MVP.

C.J. Stroud has the potential to help the Texans secure a postseason spot as they remain competitive for a place in the playoffs. If he succeeds, he might still be able to take home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Puka Nacua, a wide receiver with the LA Rams, is one competitor Stroud needs to be concerned about in the race for the coveted award. The 22-year-old has racked up 96 receptions for 1,327 yards in an incredible rookie season.

Nacua also has an opportunity to surpass Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins' 104 reception record for rookies in the league. In addition, he has a chance to beat Bill Groman's 1960 record of 1,473 yards as the league's most rookie yardage.

If he can hit both marks, the wide receiver may have a stronger case for the prize.

But if Stroud puts up two strong games to close the season, especially if the Texans make the playoffs, he'll probably take the award.