When will Darren Waller return? Latest on Giants TE for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Darren Waller joined the New York Giants this offseason. However, the tight end has featured in just five games and struggled with injuries during the campaign.

Waller is usually quite a popular fantasy football pick but his injury woes have given fantasy managers plenty to think about this season. He last played in Week 8 against the New York Jets and has been on the sidelines ever since due to a hamstring injury.

The New York Giants will square off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 on Sunday, Dec. 17. However, some recent good news around Waller's injury has garnered interest from fantasy managers.

Darren Waller injury update

New York Giants TE Darren Waller

As per reports from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the New York Giants have designated Waller for return from IR this week. Furthermore, the tight end is also set to take part in the team practice on Thursday after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Earlier this week, Waller spoke to reporters and said that he plans on returning to action soon. The tight end seems to have made significant progress in his recovery.

“Just a matter of them opening up the window, and I’ll be at practice. Whenever that is, I’ll be out there. I’m just waiting for the word," Waller said.

Waller has racked up 44.4 fantasy points across eight games. He is averaging 5.6 FPPG this season.

However, fantasy managers should wait for Waller's status to become available before thinking of fielding him for Week 15.

What happened to Darren Waller?

Waller originally suffered his hamstring injury in Week 1 during the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. However, he played through the pain before re-aggravating the injury in Week 8 against the New York Jets.

The Giants then placed Waller on the IR. This meant that he would miss at least four games.

Waller had been sidelined for the Giants' past five matchups. However, he returned to training on Thursday ahead of New York's Week 15 game against the Saints.

When will Darren Waller return?

As things stand, there is still no timeline on when Waller will return to action for the Giants. However, the tight end has admitted that he is ready to suit up for New York in Week 15.

While speaking to reporters this week, Waller said:

"I don’t try to approach it with that mindset because it’s like a little bit of entitlement. You don’t know when could be your last game, you know what I’m saying? How many opportunities you’re going to get?

"I’ve been in a position where I didn’t think I would get any more opportunities, so I plan on attacking every game if I’m available."

If Waller can partake in full practice on Thursday or Friday, he should be able to start against the New Orleans Saints (6-7) in Week 15. His return will come as a much-needed boost for the Giants (5-8), who still have an outside chance of reaching the playoffs.