When will Deshaun Watson return? Browns QB’s return timeline explored

Deshaun Watson, the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, had a tough start to the season but played really well in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Due to a shoulder injury, he couldn't play in Week 4, but there was hope that he would be ready to go in Week 6 after a bye week.

Unfortunately, that isn't the case because Watson won't be able to play today against the San Francisco 49ers. Many people are worried about his health going forward.

When will Deshaun Watson return?

As per the latest update from Adam Schefter, Deshaun Watson is aiming to play next week, but his return from injury isn't certain yet. Shoulder injuries are usually tricky, and the quarterback wouldn't want to risk his long-term health.

The Browns are 2-2 to start the season, and PJ Walker will start for them in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was given the opportunity against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he did not capitalize on an impressive preseason.

With a capable quarterback, the Browns can defeat any team in the NFL, and Watson will make every effort to return as soon as possible to help his team.

Browns desperately need Deshaun Watson back

The Cleveland Browns have one of the league's best defenses. Given how good they have looked defensively, it will be a shame if they end up missing the playoffs.

In his last game before the injury, Watson completed 27/33 throws for 289 yards and two touchdowns. With this level of production from their quarterback, Myles Garrett and the rest of the defense are capable of wreaking havoc on any competition.

The Browns took a significant risk by acquiring Deshaun Watson and signing him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal. It is now up to Watson to prove his worth to the franchise. In three games that he has played so far this season, Watson has thrown for 678 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions with a passer rating of 87.8.