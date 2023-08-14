When will the Jason Kelce documentary premiere? All you need to know about Eagles star's latest move

On Monday, Prime Video announced a greenlight order for Jason Kelce's documentary Kelce. The film is set to premiere on September 12, 2023, just two days after the Philadelphia Eagles kickstart their 2023 NFL season against the New England Patriots.

The documentary will feature Kelce's journey through the 2022-23 NFL season when the Eagles reached the Super Bowl, only to suffer a 38-35 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Interestingly, Kelce's journey to the Super Bowl was quite a fascinating one. His Philadelphia side finished with a 14-3 record in the regular season and clinched the No.1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles received a first-round bye in the playoffs as they had the best record in their Conference.

Philadelphia then took down the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round. Nick Sirianni's side also cruised past the San Francisco 49ers, beating them 31-7 in the Conference Championship game to reach the 2023 Super Bowl.

The big game had great significance for Kelce as he faced off against his brother Travis Kelce, who plies his trade with the Chiefs. It was also the first time in NFL history that brothers played against each other on opposing teams in the Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce's NFL stats and career honors

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Jason Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. The center has gone on to play 176 regular season games and 11 postseason matches for the franchise so far.

Kelce has earned six Pro Bowl honors and five First-Team All-Pro honors during his 12 years with the Eagles. He played a pivotal role in helping Philadelphia win its first Super Bowl title in 2018.

Unfortunately, Kelce and the Eagles could not seal a Super Bowl victory in 2023. However, the center will be hoping to add more silverware to his trophy cabinet in the upcoming NFL season.