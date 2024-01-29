Where will San Francisco 49ers stay in during Super Bowl 2024? Accommodation details for Brock Purdy and team

The San Francisco 49ers secured their place in the 2024 Super Bowl with a win versus the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game. The game was a shootout, and it saw Brock Purdy finally shake off the game manager tag. Next, Kyle Shanahan's side will face reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the Super Bowl lead-up, the San Francisco 49ers will stay at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Las Vegas. It is a splendid facility surrounded by the Mojave's mountains and desert and a 30-minute ride to the Las Vegas Strip.

The San Francisco 49ers path to Super Bowl 2024

The San Francisco 49ers had quite the path to making Super Bowl 2024. Brock Purdy and Co. started the season with a five-game winning streak before losing their first game in Week 6 to the Cleveland Browns.

Following that loss, the 49ers lost their next two games, thus amassing a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season. However, the 49ers picked up from there and lost just two more games for the rest of the regular season.

They came against playoff rivals, the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers finished the 2023 regular season with the best record in the NFC Conference.

The 49ers were awarded a wildcard round bye after their regular season form. Hence, their first postseason game was against the Green Bay Packers. Brock Purdy and Co. won a close match against Jordan Love and Co. to punch in their ticket to the NFC championship game.

If you thought the divisional round game was close, you had to witness the NFC decider between the 49ers and Lions. The 49ers had to return from two scores down to level the game and eventually triumph 34-31.