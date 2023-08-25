Which Bengals players also played for Raiders? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 25

Today's Immaculate Grid will examine players representing the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. This Immaculate Grid will showcase the players' laurels, roster moves, and a summary of their NFL careers.

First is Thomas Howard, a late retired linebacker who played for the Bengals, Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons in his all-so-brief NFL career. Howard was selected by the then-Oakland Raiders in round two of the 2006 NFL Draft. The UTEP alum had a decent rookie season, recording 110 tackles, 88 solo tackles, and one pass deflection in Year 1.

Howard's sophomore season started even better, as he became a menace on the Raiders defense. The versatile LB led the NFL in linebacker interceptions with 6 for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the season with a stat line of 95 tackles, 77 solo, 11 pass deflections, six interceptions, one sack, and two touchdowns.

The rest of Howard's Oakland Raiders stint was tipsy-turvy. He had a decent season in Year 3 but an unspectacular one in Year 4. He was eventually waived after twelve games in the 2010 NFL season.

Howard's next stop was with the Cincinnati Bengals, as he joined the franchise ahead of the 2011 NFL season. He played in every game that season but missed all but one in 2012 due to an ACL injury.

The Bengals cut their losses and let him walk free at the end of the 2012 season. He spent the rest of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, appearing in two games the following season before being released by the franchise.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Bengals and Raiders

Next is Super Bowl-winning cornerback Tory James, a Pro Bowl-caliber CB who played for the Raiders, Bengals, and Denver Broncos. He was selected by the Broncos in round two of the 1996 NFL Draft and carved out a decent career for himself.

James was a two-time Super Bowl champion, a one-time Pro Bowler, and a terror on secondary units for every team he played for. He had his best season in the league in 2004 when he made nine picks, stacked 56 tackles, and forced two fumbles.

James was voted onto the AFC Pro Bowl squad for his efforts. He is a worthy entry in the Immaculate Grid and always gave a hundred percent anytime he took to the Gridiron.

