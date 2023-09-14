Which Cardinals players have also played for Chargers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 14

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at two players representing the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers. This trivia will showcase the players' careers on both franchises and lightly touch upon their time on other teams.

First is Ken Greene, an accomplished safety who featured for the Cardinals and Chargers in a seven-year NFL career. He was selected in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft after a stellar college football career at Washington State University.

Greene had a stellar rookie season with the Cardinals, earning a PFWA All-Rookie Team selection for his efforts. He was a starter for his Cardinals career but left the team after the 1982 NFL season.

Following his departure from the Cardinals, Greene found a new home with the Chargers, signing a multi-year contract in 1983. Unfortunately, he only appeared in two injury-riddled seasons for the Chargers, eventually calling it a career at the end of the 1984 season. He was a solid ball hawk in his short stint, amassing a respectable 15 interceptions.

After retirement, Greene started a coaching career in 1994 at Vallivue High School. His coaching career saw him take the reins at Purdue University, Fresno State University, and Washington State University.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Cardinals and Chargers

Next is Freddie Jones, a retired tight end who played for the Cardinals and Chargers in his eight-year NFL career. Jones was selected in the second round of the 1997 Draft by the Chargers. He earned a spot after a successful college career with North Carolina University.

Upon entering the league, Jones became one of the most cerebral pass-catching tight ends. He spent five seasons with the Chargers, with a career highlight coming when he caught Drew Brees' first touchdown pass in 2001.

He left the Chargers to join the Arizona Cardinals at the beginning of the 2002 NFL season. Jones played for the Cardinals for three seasons, serving as mostly a backup TE option for the franchise. He announced a shock retirement from the NFL ahead of the 2005 season; he amassed 404 receptions for 4232 yards and 22 TDs in his curtailed career.

Other players appearing on the Immaculate Grid for the Chargers and Cardinals include Stephen Anderson, Eric Banks, Greg Davis, Eric Hill, and Andre Roberts.