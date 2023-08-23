Which Chiefs players have played for the Bills? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 23

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, fans must choose which players have represented both the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sammy Watkins has nine seasons of NFL experience with five different clubs, including the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. For a total of 5,384 yards and 34 touchdowns, he has caught 364 passes. He also has a Super Bowl ring.

After his stint at Clemson, where he played college football, Watkins was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the number four overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has also suited up for the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Rams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

At Clemson, the star running back/wide receiver excelled as a collegiate football player, setting records for catches and receiving yards. After finishing the 40-yard dash at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine in 4.43 seconds, he guaranteed himself a top-five draft spot.

In each of his three years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Watkins made it to the AFC Championship Game, giving him his best NFL run. His best personal NFL highlight came in the Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl campaign.

In three postseason games, he caught 14 passes for 288 yards and a score, including five for 98 yards in Super Bowl LIV, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Expand Tweet

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 23: Other players to have played for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills

The second player we'll talk about in this piece is Adam Lingner. He fits the bill today for a guy who was a star for both the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lingner spent thirteen seasons in the league as an offensive tackle for both teams. He was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the ninth round of the 1983 NFL Draft, making him the lowest selection to make the team.

He participated on every Chiefs squad that competed in four straight Super Bowl contests, from Super Bowl XXV through Super Bowl XXVIII. Only 22 players, including him, participated in every Buffalo Bills Super Bowl game in the 1990s.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Poll: #4 What player was the first to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single NFL season? (#3 Ans - Giovanni Carmazzi) Walter Payton Barry Sanders Eric Dickerson Jim Brown 130 votes