Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls in NFL history? Ranking the top 5 cities with Big Game privileges

The most significant sporting event in the US is, without a doubt, the Super Bowl. Hundreds of thousands of Americans spend a tonne of money planning Super Bowl parties, cooking meals, and congregating in large numbers to watch the league's yearly Big Game.

The two teams that actually compete in the Super Bowl have little dealing with the game's venue. The league's decision-makers choose a city to host the Super Bowl years ahead of the actual season. While certain cities have been home to the Super Bowl more frequently than others, some have never hosted the game at all. Here, we'll talk about the cities that have hosted the most NFL Super Bowls throughout the years.

Top 5 cities to have hosted the Super Bowl

#1 - Miami Dolphins - 11 Super Bowls

Miami has the record with 11 Super Bowl hosts, which is more than any other city. Five of those matches were played at the now-demolished Orange Bowl, with the remaining six taking place at what is now known as Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami hosted its last Super Bowl to date in 2020 in a game that the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

New Orleans will join Miami as the hosts of 11 Super Bowls when it hosts the Super Bowl in 2025.

#2 - New Orleans - 10 Super Bowls

The Super Bowl was hosted in New Orleans in 1970, 1972, 1975, 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002, and 2013. When it comes to the cities that have hosted the most Super Bowls, the city is only surpassed by Miami.

Three of the ten Super Bowls that New Orleans has hosted took place at Tulane Stadium, which stood between 1926 and 1980. Caesars Superdome hosted the remaining seven Super Bowl games that were held in the city.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana hosted the last Super Bowl game held in New Orleans to date on Sunday, February 3, 2013. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34–31 in that game.

#3 - Los Angeles - 8 Super Bowls

Los Angeles has hosted the Super Bowl for a very long time, dating back to the inaugural game in 1967. Super Bowl LVI took place in SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, marking the eighth time the championship game has been held in the city.

Five Super Bowls have been held at Los Angeles' Rose Bowl Stadium. Two others were held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the final one was held at SoFi Stadium in 2022.

#4 - Tampa - 5 Super Bowls

Super Bowl LV marked the fifth time Tampa has hosted the NFL's Big Game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won on home turf against the Kansas City Chiefs in that game, in 2021.

Tampa Bay is one of four locations to have hosted the Super Bowl on more than four occasions, with games taking place in two stadiums, Raymond James Stadium and Tampa Stadium, between 1984 and 2021.

#5 - Arizona - 4 Super Bowls

Four Super Bowls have taken place in Arizona, the most recent being Super Bowl LVII, which took place on February 12, 2023, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Arizona Cardinals' home stadium, State Farm Stadium, became operational in 2006 after it cost an estimated $455 million. Last year's game was the third Super Bowl held there since that time. The second Super Bowl site in Arizona is Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, which hosted Super Bowl XXX in 1996.