Which Eagles player also featured for Cowboys? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 27

The NFL Immaculate Grid is an engaging football trivia game, that is keeping the football excitement alive during the offseason. Let us embark on an exciting journey through the intertwined history of two legendary NFL franchises, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

Today's edition focuses on remarkable players who had the privilege of representing both the Eagles and the Cowboys.

Among the notable standout athletes who have had the unique experience of donning jerseys for both iconic teams are three individuals: Tommy McDonald, Terrell Owens, and Randall Cunningham.

Tommy McDonald

Former NFL player Tommy McDonald

The Philadelphia Eagles selected WR Tommy McDonald in the third round of the 1957 NFL Draft. Throughout his illustrious career, McDonald earned the honor of being a six-time Pro Bowl selection, showcasing his exceptional skills and impact on the field. He spent seven successful seasons with the Eagles from 1957 to 1963.

In 1964, McDonald briefly donned the jersey of the Dallas Cowboys, adding another chapter to his football journey. Subsequently, he played for the Los Angeles Rams for two seasons (1965-1966), followed by stints with the Atlanta Falcons in 1967 and the Cleveland Browns in 1968.

Tommy McDonald's remarkable statistics speak for themselves, ranking sixth all-time in receptions (495), fourth in receiving yards (8,410), and second in touchdown catches (84) at the time of his retirement after the 1968 season.

Terrell Owens

Former WR Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens began his NFL journey after being drafted in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Throughout his illustrious career, Owens made significant impacts while representing multiple teams.

He had productive stints with various franchises, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2004 to 2005. Owens played a crucial role in the Eagles' journey to Super Bowl XXXIX, displaying his skills and athleticism in an impressive performance during a narrow loss to the New England Patriots. In that game, he recorded an outstanding nine receptions for 122 yards, highlighting his ability to shine on the biggest stage.

After his time with the Eagles, Owens continued to make his mark on the league while wearing the jersey of the Dallas Cowboys from 2006 to 2008, the Buffalo Bills in 2009, and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010.

Randall Cunningham

Former QB Randall Cunningham

Former QB Randall Cunningham began his journey after being drafted in the second round of the 1985 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. His football career spanned an impressive 17 years, during which he left a lasting impact on multiple teams.

Cunningham's tenure with the Eagles, where he played a significant role as their quarterback, set the stage for his illustrious career. He then contributed to the success of the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens over the years.

In recognition of his outstanding performances, Cunningham earned four Pro Bowl selections throughout his career. His contributions to the game of football were duly acknowledged, when he was inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame in 2009.

Exploring the NFL Immaculate Grid's July 27 Solutions

Here are the Immaculate Grid answers for July 27th:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 27th

New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles - Ken O' Brian New York Jets and Detroit Lions - TY Johnson 1000+ rushing yards for Jets - Curtis Martin Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles - Tommy McDonald Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions - Stephen Peterman 1000+ rushing yards for Cowboys - Calvin Hill Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles - Zach Ertz Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions - Devon Kennard 1000+ rushing yards for Cardinals - Ottis Anderson