Which NFL stars have suited up for the Seahawks and Commanders? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 24

On today's edition of Immaculate Grid, we will be looking at NFL players who appeared for both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders (formerly known as the Washington Redskins).

The Seahawks and Commanders are NFL teams with vastly different fortunes in the past two decades, but they have more in common than you think.

In this piece, we will showcase two players who represented both franchises.

NFL Immaculate Grid answer for July 24: Which NFL superstar played for the Seahawks and Commanders?

The running back position gets so much disrespect these days, but do you know that in 2005, a particular RB named Shaun Alexander won the NFL MVP Award? That's right; you probably wouldn't have guessed.

The most outstanding player in NFL history to represent both the Seahawks and the Commanders is Shaun Alexander, who took the league by storm in his short but eventual career.

Alexander was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks 19th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. Alexander set numerous league and Seahawks records and was named the NFL MVP in 2005. Aside from that, he was also named to the NFL's 2000 All-Decade team, put up a stunning 100 rushing touchdowns, and was the first athlete featured on the cover of the NCAA Football and Madden NFL.

Shaun Alexander became the poster boy on the short peaks of running backs. But the streets will always remember how electric he was in the 2000s. Alexander spent the first eight years of his career in Seattle before his final season in Washington. He didn't start a game for the Redskins, and he retired after the 2008 NFL season.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Another Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders player

Another player to suit up for both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders was Quinton Dunbar, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida. Dunbar was a wide receiver for the Gators for five seasons but did not stand out in the school's stacked offense. Hence, it was no surprise that he went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Following the draft, he was signed to a three-year deal by the then-Washington Redskins. In his first training camp, he was converted to a cornerback, a position that he played for the duration of his career.

His coaches advised him to transition after watching him successfully jam flyers during punt returns. Dunbar spent five years with the Redskins, serving as a serviceable CB on their roster. He ended his spell with the team with 37 tackles, eight passes defended, and a career-high and team-leading four interceptions.

Interestingly, Dunbar was traded by the Redskins to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He only appeared in a few games for the Seahawks before getting knee surgery on Dec. 29. He hasn't played a regular-season NFL game since.

