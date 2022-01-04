NFL games today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 17 - January 3, 2022

The 2021 NFL regular season is nearing an end and the playoff picture is becoming very clear for some teams and a bit uncertain for others.

On Monday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers host their AFC North rival the Cleveland Browns.

For the Browns, they were eliminated from playoff contention before stepping on the field in Week 17. The Steelers must win this week and the following week with some help to get into the playoffs.

NFL Games Today: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TV Channel and Time: ESPN, 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

The Browns enter this game with a record of 7-8 and are on a two-game losing streak. Cleveland lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 by a score of 16-14 and to the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 by a score of 24-22.

Their playoffs hopes were dashed when the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in Week 17.

Dustin Fox @DustinFox37 The #Browns season is officially over in terms of the post season. What a disappointment.

Sir Yacht🛥 @SirYacht_ Congratulations to the Cleveland Browns for getting eliminated from the playoffs on their day off



I have completely lost my mind Congratulations to the Cleveland Browns for getting eliminated from the playoffs on their day offI have completely lost my mind https://t.co/GrZGFATZ7l

Winning the division was the most probable route for the Browns to get into the postseason. If Cincinnati had lost to Kansas City, Cleveland would have been in charge of their own playoff fortune by winning the division with two more wins.

Offensively, the Browns are 17th in league, averaging 345.5 yards per game and are third in rushing yards per game (144.9 yards). Running back Nick Chubb is third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,143) and rushing yards per game (95.3), and tied for ninth in rushing touchdown (9).

Their passing game, on the other hand, is 24th in the league as they average 200.7 passing yards per game.

Defensively, Cleveland is 7th in the NFL, allowing 321 yards a game and 10th in opposing rushing yards allowed (105.9 yards).

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is tied for third in sacks with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa with 15 sacks.

The Steelers have a record of 7-7-1, losing three of their last five games but still have an outside shot to make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. There are a number of things that have to happen:

Win both games in the season The Indianapolis Colts must lose Have the Chargers or Raiders win

Pittsburgh needs to win its remaining two games, the Indianapolis Colts must lose in Week 18 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Los Angeles Chargers or Raiders must win. The Chargers face the Raiders in Week 18.

Their offense is 24th in the league, averaging 316.5 yards per game and 14th in passing yards per game (228.9 yards). Wide receiver Dionte Johnson is in the top 15 in receiving yards with 1,079 yards.

Rookie running back Najee Harris is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (984), seventh in rushing yards per game (65.6), and ninth in yards from scrimmage (1,406). Pittsburgh is 29th in rushing yards per game at 87.6.

Pittsburgh and its defense are 25th in the NFL, allowing 368.4 yards a game and tied for sixth in team sacks with the 49ers and New Orleans Saints with 43.

Pro Bowl linebacker T.J. Watt is second in the NFL in sacks with 17.5.

For quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, this could be his final home game as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers after 18 years in the NFL.

Field Yates @FieldYates With Ben Roethlisberger confirming this season is likely his last, he will have played 18 seasons, all with the Steelers.



That's the longest tenure for any QB in NFL history to play with just one team.



A Steeler from start-to-finish. With Ben Roethlisberger confirming this season is likely his last, he will have played 18 seasons, all with the Steelers.That's the longest tenure for any QB in NFL history to play with just one team. A Steeler from start-to-finish.

