Which Patriots players also played for Broncos? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 8

Today's Immaculate Grid will look at two players representing the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos. These Immaculate Grid stars played for both franchises in NFL regular season games, not just practice squads.

First is Wes Welker, a retired wide receiver who played for the Patriots, Broncos, San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and St. Louis Rams. Wes Walker went undrafted in the NFL, but that didn't stop him from becoming one of the league's premier pass catchers.

The San Diego Chargers signed the Texas Tech alum as an undrafted free agent after going undrafted in the 2004 NFL Draft. He became a four-time All-Pro selection, a five-time Pro Bowler, a three-time NFL receptions leader, and a New England Patriots All-Dynasty Team member, among other accolades.

Wes Walker also had a decent spell with the Denver Broncos, joining the franchise on March 13, 2013, signing the franchise on a two-year, $12 million contract. He had a productive two-year spell with the franchise, putting up over 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns with the franchise.

Walker even helped the team to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVIII, which ended in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He left the Broncos at the end of the 2014 season.

Wes Walker holds the NFL record for most receptions by any undrafted player in NFL history. He retired with 16,797 all-purpose yards. Wes Walker had the most successful spell of his career with the Patriots, leading the league in receptions in 2007, 2009, and 2011. He is widely considered the most excellent undrafted wide receiver in NFL history.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Patriots and Broncos

Next is James Ferentz, a center who currently plays for the New England Patriots and previously represented the Denver Broncos. Ferentz went undrafted after a college football career with Iowa State University. The Houston Texans then signed him as an undrafted free agent. He joined the main squad and was later waived by the franchise on September 5, 2015.

Merely a day later, Ferentz signed a contract with the Denver Broncos. He was a playing member of the Broncos Super Bowl 50 winning team. The Immaculate Grid franchise eventually released him on May 10, 2017.

After his release from the Broncos, Ferentz signed a contract with the New England Patriots. He has been on the franchise ever since, being a backup member of Bill Belichick's Immaculate Grid side.