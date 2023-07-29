Which player featured for both Packers and Patriots? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 29

The NFL Immaculate Grid is engaging football fans ahead of the 2023 NFL season with a puzzle that tests their knowledge of players who have played for multiple teams in the league. The puzzle includes nine names that fans need to guess.

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid features a segment about a player who has represented both the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. One of the player who has played for both teams is Terry Glenn.

Terry Glenn, a former wide receiver, had an impressive 12-season career in the NFL, representing three different teams: the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

Starting with the New England Patriots, Glenn was drafted as the seventh overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft. During his six-year tenure with the Patriots, he showcased his skills and earned a Pro Bowl appearance in 1999. Playing in 68 games, he started in 63 of them, amassing 329 receptions on 616 targets for 4,669 yards. He also found the end zone 22 times.

Former WR Terry Glenn

However, Terry faced some challenges during the 2001 season with the Patriots. He was declared inactive for seven games and was suspended from participating in the postseason. The Patriots went on to win Super Bowl XXXVI, but the team decided not to award him a Super Bowl ring.

In 2002, Terry Glenn moved on to play for the Green Bay Packers for a single season. He started in 14 out of the 15 games and had 56 receptions for 817 yards, scoring two touchdowns.

The following season, Terry joined the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent five seasons from 2003 to 2007. During this period, he caught 208 receptions for 3,337 yards and scored 20 touchdowns across 54 games with the Cowboys.

On Nov. 20, 2017, Terry Glenn tragically passed away at the age of 43 due to a suspected motor vehicle accident.

Exploring the NFL Immaculate Grid’s July 29 solutions

With the inclusion of one notable name, Terry Glenn, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for July 29.

NFL Immaculate gird answers for 29th July

New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars - Kyle Brady New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers - Terry Glenn New England Patriots' Player who has earned 1st Team AP All-Pro - Marcus Jones Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars - Sean Dawkins Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers - Eugene Robinson Seattle Seahawks Player who has earned 1st Team AP All-Pro - Bobby Wagner Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars - Damien Wilson Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers - Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kansas City Chiefs' Player who has earned 1st Team AP All-Pro - Patrick Mahomes