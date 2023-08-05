Which player played for Giants and Jets? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 5

On the latest edition of the NFL trivia game, the Immaculate Grid, we will be looking at NFL stars that appeared for the New York Giants and their rivals, the New York Jets. These players were stellar assets for both sides, and defended their jerseys with immense pride.

In this Immaculate Gridiron piece, we will look at how their careers panned out and how they moved around New York.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first player on our Immaculate Grid is Leonard Williams, a stellar defensive end that plays for the New York Giants. Williams played his college football at USC and was selected by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Williams played for the Jets from 2015 to 2019 and was a key member of their stifling defense. The pinnacle of his Jets career was 2016 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl. He represented the Jets with great distinction, so it surprised the team's fans when he was traded to the Giants in the middle of the 2019 regular season. He has been a critical part of the Giants ever since and is a vital cog in Brian Daboll's defense.

NOTSportsCenter @NOTSportsCenter



(Video via @RT_Ohio)

pic.twitter.com/7EK9T2pa8J Giants DT Damon Harrison has more playoff experience than you think he does(Video via @RT_Ohio)

Last but not least is retired NFL defensive tackle Damon Harrison. Harrison represented the New York teams, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers. A workhorse at the DT position, Harrison led the NFL in run-stop percentage between 2013 and 2016, according to Pro Football Focus.

He was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent after the 2012 Draft, and started in every game for the Jets after his rookie season. Following the 2015 season, he signed with the New York Giants on March 9, 2016, to a five-year contract worth $9.25 million per year, with $24 million guaranteed and $30 million over the first three years.

Harrison played the best football of his career with the Giants and earned a first-team All-Pro nod in 2016. That was the peak of his NFL spell, and later became a journeyman in the league. After nine years in the NFL, he announced his retirement from the NFL on November 13, 2021.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator