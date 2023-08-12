Which player played for Patriots and Seahawks? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 12 

The NFL Immaculate Grid engages enthusiasts on a regular basis by testing their knowledge of famous players and their individual teams.

The individuals who had the opportunity to play for both the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are the subject of today's mystery.

Deion Branch was a wide receiver in the NFL. The New England Patriots selected him out of Louisville in the second round of the 2002 draft.

Branch soon became a go-to weapon for quarterback Tom Brady. The team's performance was greatly influenced by his capacity to get away from opponents, while making crucial receptions in important situations.

Deion Branch was renowned for running crisp routes and having the versatility to add to both short as well as long-range throwing patterns.

One of the significant events of Branch's tenure in New England was when he won the Super Bowl XXXIX MVP award after 11 receptions for 133 yards. He contributed to the Patriots' triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles with his play.

Following his achievements with the Patriots, Branch was moved to the Seattle Seahawks in 2006 due to contractual issues. He remained a dependable catching threat and was essential to the success of the Seahawks.

Branch played in the NFL for 12 years, spending almost seven of those years with the New England Patriots and the remaining with the Seattle Seahawks. In 12 seasons, he caught 518 passes for 6,644 yards and 39 TDs.

NFL immaculate grid for August 12: Heath Evans also played for both the Patriots and Seahawks

Retired NFL running back and fullback Heath Evans was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft after playing college football for Auburn. He then played for the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. Following the 2010 campaign, Evans announced his retirement and joined NFL Network as an analyst.

Evans's most notable stats include eight touchdowns in 143 appearances. He also recorded 439 receiving yards, 57 catches and 579 rushing yards.