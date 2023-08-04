Which player played for Steelers and Bills? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 4 

The NFL Immaculate Grid puzzle is crafted with precision to test the depth of NFL players' knowledge among fans. This challenging edition features nine names waiting to be discovered, promising excitement and intrigue for football enthusiasts.

Today's spotlight falls on a remarkable player who proudly represented both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Tyler Matakevich, a player with immense talent, had the privilege of gracing the field for both teams, demonstrating his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication to the game.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 4

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyler Matakevich, a talented linebacker, began his NFL journey when he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent four impressive seasons with the Steelers, from 2016 to 2019, making his presence known on the field in 63 games and amassing a remarkable 77 tackles.

In 2020, Matakevich moved on to a new chapter in his career, signing a lucrative two-year contract worth $7.1 million with the Buffalo Bills. Joining the Bills proved to be a wise move, as he continued to showcase his defensive prowess. Over the course of three seasons in Buffalo, he played in 49 games and added 48 tackles to his impressive career stats.

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills

As his performance consistently impressed the Bills' coaching staff and fans alike, Matakevich's dedication to the team did not go unnoticed. In March 2023, the Bills rewarded him with a well-deserved one-year contract extension worth $2.5 million, solidifying his role in the team for another season.

Matakevich remains an essential asset to the Bills' defense as he enters his fourth season with the team in 2023.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 4 solutions

With the inclusion of Tyler Matakevich, one part of the Immaculate Grid, has already been solved. Below are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for August 4.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 4

Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills - Tyler Matakevich Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers - John Kuhn 1000+ yards Receiving season for Pittsburgh Steelers - Antonio Brown San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills - Jordan Matthews San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers - Gabe Wilkins 1000+ yards Receiving season for San Francisco 49ers - Deebo Samuel Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills - Kingsley Jonathan Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers - Josh Sitton 1000+ yards Receiving season for Chicago Bears - Allen Robinson