Which players played for both Bengals and Browns? August 15 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

Given that there won't be any competitive football until next month, the NFL Immaculate Grid game has grown into the buzz of the community. With no margin for mistakes, the daily puzzle lets fans test their understanding of the game.

Essentially, the game is a 3-by-3 grid with numerous divisions. The connecting answer must be filled in each grid with precisely nine answers from the players.

In today's Immaculate Grid, we'll look at NFL players who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Given that they both compete in the AFC North Division and face off twice a year, the two teams have a long-standing rivalry.

Wide receiver Andrew Hawkins retired from the NFL after a six-year stint with the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. He had committed to the New England Patriots during the 2017 summer, but only a few days before camp he declared his decision to retire.

Hawkins played in the league as an undrafted free agent from the University of Toledo, accumulating 2,419 receiving yards, 209 catches, and nine receiving touchdowns.

Before playing in the NFL, Hawkins spent a two-year stint with the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League (CFL), where he amassed 457 receiving yards and five scores over consecutive Grey Cup title campaigns.

Hawkins graduated from Columbia with a master's degree while he was an NFL player. He co-hosts the Uninterrupted podcast "The ThomaHawk Show" with former NFL offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 15: Other players for both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals

Chris Crocker was a safety in the NFL and a great answer for today's Immaculate Grid. After playing college football at Marshall, he was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2003 NFL draft.

Crocker played for the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, and Minnesota Vikings after spending two years with the Browns.

Crocker played for the Bengals for four years. In 2012, he made 16 starts for the team while compiling 61 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

During his time in the NFL, Crocker was renowned for being a strong run-stopper, a skilled blitzer, and a respected figure in the team's locker room. He shifted from football after retiring, starting a business, and making investments in himself.