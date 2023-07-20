Which players have played for Chargers and Chiefs? NFL Immaculate Gridiron answers for July 19

The July 19 Immaculate Grid features players who have played for the San Diego or Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Donnie Edwards, a former linebacker from San Diego, California, played for the San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL for 13 seasons.

At the University of California, Los Angeles, Edwards earned the All-American Collegiate honor before starting his professional career. The Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL draft.

After spending five seasons with the San Diego Chargers in 2007, Edwards rejoined the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2009, after being released by the Chiefs, he declared his retirement from football.

Only eight players in the NFL's history ended their careers with more than 20 interceptions and 20 sacks combined, and Edwards is one of them. In his 13-year NFL career, which included eight years with the Chiefs, he appeared in 197 games while compiling more than 1500 tackles, 23.5 sacks, and four touchdowns.

The 50-year-old has dedicated his time to charitable endeavors with the Best Defense Foundation and has been grooming youngsters who come from disadvantaged families since retiring in 2009.

Edwards is now wed to American television personality and model Kathryn Edwards.

The sixth season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured Kathryn and Donnie Edwards. After just one season, Kathryn confirmed her departure from the contentious program. Her husband, Donnie Edwards appeared in just one episode of the series.

Which other player signed for the Chargers and Chiefs?

Damion Square was an outstanding defensive lineman for the University of Alabama during his collegiate football career. Later, in 2013, he became an undrafted free agent and joined the NFL.

Damion Square has signed contracts with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Diego Chargers throughout the course of his career till date.

In September 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs took Square off waivers; however, he only spent time with the team's practice squad before being let go in October of the same year.

In 2014, San Diego picked Square off waivers, and he stayed with them through 2021. He is currently a free agent.

