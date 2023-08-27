Which players have played for Eagles and Bears? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 27

In today's Immaculate Grid, we will look at players who appeared for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, highlighting their achievements, stats, and timelines on the gridiron.

First off is Jordan Howard, a free agent running back who played for the Eagles, Bears, Miami Dolphins, and most recently, the New Orleans Saints. The Bears drafted Howard in the fifth round of the 2016 Draft out of Indiana.

Jordan Howard had a stellar rookie season with the Bears, as he became just the fifth player in their history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in his rookie season. He finished the year with 1,313 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 298 receiving yards, and one TD in fifteen games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He earned a Pro Bowl nod in his debut season as a reward for his efforts. Howard joined Gale Sayers as the only Bears rookie RB to make the Pro Bowl. Of course, he was selected to the league's All-Rookie Team for good measure.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Howard entered his sophomore season with many expectations, and he impressed. The Indiana University alum finished the year with a stat line of 1,122 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, along with 23 receptions for 125 receiving yards. It is important to note that he shared the backfield with Tarik Cohen, a high-usage back in his own right.

Expand Tweet

Howard played in his third and last season with the Bears in 2018. Due to the competition in the backfield, he performed less admirably than in his first two seasons. He ended the year with 935 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 250 rush attempts.

He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2019 NFL season, as his time in Chicago came to a muted end. Howard was a part-time player in the Eagles backfield and appeared in ten games. He ended the season with a stat line of 525 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Following the completion of the 2019 season, Howard left the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent. He has since appeared for the Miami Dolphins, Eagles (for a second stint), and most recently, the New Orleans Saints. He remains a free agent a few days away from the resumption of the 2023 NFL season.

Expand Tweet

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Eagles and Bears

Next is Todd Bell, a retired safety who played for the Bears and Eagles in the 1980s. The Bears drafted Bell in the fourth round of the 1981 NFL Draft. The Ohio State alum came into the league with a bang and was known for his hard hits and tenacious play style.

Throughout his Immaculate Grid career, Bell was an Immaculate Grid asset for the Bears, and he made the Pro Bowl game in 1984.

He also earned a second-team All-Pro nod that same year. However, Todd Bell is probably best remembered for missing the Bears' 1985 Super Bowl win due to a contractual standoff. He re-joined the team and was an asset until his departure in 1988.

Todd Bell left the Chicago Bears in 1988, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent. Bell was converted to linebacker by the Eagles and played in the league for two more years before retiring from the Immaculate Gridiron due to a broken leg.

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 501 votes