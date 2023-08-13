Today's edition of the Immaculate Grid involves players who played for the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former NFL long snapper Jon Dorenbos was selected for two Pro Bowls during his career.

Dorenbos is best remembered for his time playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won over the fans' hearts and became a favorite. He was well-known for his charming demeanor and adept long-snapping.

He played in the league for fourteen years until retiring in 2017 due to a cardiac issue requiring immediate open-heart surgery. After retiring, he turned his attention to magic tricks. He finished third in Season 11 of "America's Got Talent."

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who played for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans

Wide receiver A.J. Brown plays for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 51st overall choice in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft after playing college football for Ole Miss.

With the Titans, Brown swiftly advanced to the Pro Bowl. However, the organization was concerned about how much the 26-year-old receiver may cost on a second agreement and traded him to the Eagles on draft night in April 2022 in exchange for first- and third-round selections. After joining the Eagles, he instantly demonstrated what the Titans missed.

He more than just lived true to his status as among the top targets in the NFL in his debut campaign with the Eagles, hauling in 88 catches for a club-record 1,496 yards and 11 scores.

Outside of his impressive output, Brown also proved to be the last component of what ended up being one of the NFL's most potent attacks. This offensive firepower eventually led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of the league's most effective offensive players is A.J. Brown.