Which team will Bill Belichick coach next? Predicting next destinations for ex-Patriots HC, Jim Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel, and more

Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel are currently all without an NFL team. The NFL coaching carousel is up and running, and it looks like all three of them will have a new job at the start of the 2024 season – although Harbaugh is still employed by Michigan – he has already done interviews with multiple NFL teams.

All three have a different case to build upon. Belichick is arguably the greatest coach of all time and will want to break Don Shula's record of most wins as a head coach; while Harbaugh could return to the pros after winning the College Football Playoff, and Vrabel wants to prove that the Tennessee Titans made a major mistake by firing him.

Here's a closer look at some of the possible destinations for all three of them:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Predicting 2024's NFL coaching destinations for Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel

#1. Bill Belichick to the Atlanta Falcons?

The former New England Patriots head coach has already booked a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons' brass, and he's reportedly keen to get the job. The Falcons have a talented roster that needs someone to change the culture and take control of the division. Who's better than Bill Belichick in that sense?

All signs point to this happening. Belichick has connections within the brass.

PREDICTION: Atlanta Falcons

#2. Where will Jim Harbaugh land?

There's perhaps no reason for Harbaugh to leave college football if he's not going to a team that gives him a good chance of winning a Super Bowl. Now, one team that has talent but needs better coaching is the Los Angeles Chargers, with Justin Herbert under center. Would it be hard to win the division? Sure it probably would be – but still, the chances would be numerous.

PREDICTION: Los Angeles Chargers

#3. Is Mike Vrabel looking to build a new culture?

The most logical landing spot would've been the Patriots, but they went in-house with Jerod Mayo. For that reason, there's going with a curveball here: imagine a team with new owners and repeated failures looking at a guy like Mike Vrabel available. They would love his demanding style and he has good turnaround results based on his stint with the Titans. All roads lead to Washington.

PREDICTION: Washington Commanders