Which Texans players also played for Buccaneers? September 8 NFL Immaculate Grid answers 

In the latest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, one grid focuses on players who played for both the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dan Orlovsky is a former quarterback who played for both these teams. In his seven years in the NFL, he played one season for the Texans and two for the Buccaneers.

NFL Immaculate Grid for September 8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dan Orlovsky donned the jerseys of four different teams: the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

His NFL journey commenced in 2005 when he was selected by the Lions as the 145th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL draft. Following the draft, he inked a three-year, $1.05 million contract with the team.

Orlovsky spent two seasons with the Lions, starting in seven out of 14 games, but unfortunately, he ended up with a 0-7 record. He then moved to the Houston Texans, where he signed a substantial three-year, $9 million deal. However, during his tenure with the Texans, he only saw action in one game, serving as the third-string quarterback.

In 2011, Orlovsky embarked on a new chapter with the Indianapolis Colts, inking a one-year deal. He started in five out of eight games, impressively throwing for 1201 yards, along with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Detroit Lions v Oakland Raiders

In 2012, he joined the ranks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, remaining with them for two seasons. Following this stint, he returned to the Lions in 2014, securing a one-year $1.05 million contract.

Regrettably, he didn't see any game time that year. In 2015, he made appearances in two games, marking the final chapter of his playing career in the league.

After the 2017 season, Dan Orlovsky made the decision to retire from the NFL. Following his retirement, he joined ESPN as an analyst and is currently associated with them.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s September 8 solutions

With the inclusion of Dan Orlovsky one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved.

Here are the complete answers for September 8's NFL Immaculate Grid:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for September 8

New England Patriots and Denver Broncos - Dan Koppen New England Patriots and New York Jets - Curtis Martin New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Rob Gronkowski San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos - Emmanuel Sanders San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets - Marvin Washington San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Steve Young Houston Texans and Denver Broncos - Kareem Jackson Houston Texans and New York Jets - Ryan Fitzpatrick Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Dan Orlovsky