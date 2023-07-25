Which Texans star has a 1,000-yard receiving season to his name? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 25

The focus of today's Immaculate Grid is a current Houston Texans player who has had at least one season with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

For NFL fans looking for a fresh way to pass the time before the 2023 season begins, the Immaculate Grid is a great option. Let's discuss the Texans star who has reached this milestone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robert Woods has ten years of experience and has played for the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, and Buffalo Bills. In his career, he has 623 receptions for 7,604 yards, and 37 touchdowns.

Woods had two seasons with the Rams in which he amassed more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Woods was selected by the Bills at 41st overall in the 2013 NFL draft. He played four productive seasons with them before signing as a free agent with the Rams in 2017.

He helped the Rams win the NFC championship in 2018 and accumulated a career-high 1,218 yards. Woods followed up the following season with another 1,000 yards. He won the Super Bowl with LA in 2022.

For the Titans last year, Woods hauled in 53 catches for 527 yards and two scores. In March 2022, Tennessee obtained him from the Rams in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. To assist the Titans stay below the wage cap, he was released in February 2022.

Will Robert Woods get back to his best with the Texans?

Robert Woods was signed by the Houston Texans in March to a two-year, $15.25 million contract. Woods thinks that as long as he gets his chances, he will almost certainly be a 1,000-yard target for Houston.

There is some concern that Robert Woods might be past his prime, so there is no assurance that he will ever return to his 1,000-yard shape. But as a seasoned veteran, he might map out a great role for the Houston Texans under new head coach DeMeco Ryan.

In a young receiver group that also includes Nico Collins and John Metchie, Woods will serve as the experienced mentor.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!