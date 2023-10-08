Who are the 49ers-Cowboys announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 5 game's coverage team

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys renew their age-old rivalry in tonight's SNF matchup at the AT&T Stadium, Dallas. Both teams come into the game with winning records as they look primed to make the postseason come January.

The announcers for the 49ers-Cowboys game are Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth (in the booth), Melissa Stark as the sideline reporter, and Terry McAulay as the rules analyst. The high-profile team will be reporting live from Dallas as they cover a Week 5 matchup that looks amazing on paper.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Online Streaming: FuboTV

TV: NBC

When: October 8, at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Dallas

How to stream 49ers vs. Cowboys

You can catch the Week 5 blockbuster regular season game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a stellar streaming platform that offers reliable coverage of NFL action. It carries NBC, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN, and CBS, meaning that you'll be able to savor premium NFL action throughout the 2023 season. The FuboTV platform also gives viewers a free trial at the beginning of their subscription.

Furthermore, there's the FOX streaming platform that will broadcast the Cowboys versus 49ers game tonight. Dallas viewers can also catch the game on KXAS, Channel 5. In comparison, San Francisco viewers can savor the action on KNTV, Channel 11.

The DAZN streaming platform is also a reliable alternative for viewers resident in Canada.

The 49ers vs. Cowboys: Tale of the tape

Dallas comes into their Week 5 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers with a 3-1 record to start the year. Dallas won the three games convincingly, mainly thanks to their stellar defense.

Their defense has been the difference, allowing a league-best 10.3 points per game and a league-second-best 259.8 yards per game. Dallas fans can thank Micah Parsons, Stephon Gilmore, and Trevon Diggs (till he got hurt) for their 3-1 start in 2023.

On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers are just one of the two NFL teams that are currently unbeaten, alongside the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers have been powered by Christian McCaffrey's incredible offensive plays and Kyle Shanahan's stellar game planning.

Brock Purdy and the rest of the San Francisco offense deserve their plaudits for the unbeaten run at the start of the year.

Sunday's night's matchup will be a battle of the wits and endurance. We will see whether the 49ers can go 5-0, or if the Cowboys will put an end to their unbeaten record.