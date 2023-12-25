Who are 49ers-Ravens announcers on ABC? All about NFL Week 16 MNF game's coverage team

The San Francisco 49ers will lock horns with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 25 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth for the 49ers-Ravens game on ABC. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer, and Aikman will provide color commentary for the Monday Night Football game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens injury report for NFL Week 16

Brock Purdy will start for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers (11-3) have already clinched their NFC West division. However, they have a few injury woes heading into their Week 16 game.

The 49ers have ruled out Arik Armstead (foot), Oren Burks (knee), Jauan Jennings (concussion) and Ross Dwelley (ankle) for Monday. The hosts have also listed Elijah Mitchell (knee) and Javon Hargrave (hamstring) as questionable. Star quarterback Brock Purdy will lead the offense for San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) are leading the AFC North and have qualified for the playoffs. However, the visitors will be without Arthur Maulet (knee) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) for Week 16.

The Ravens have also listed Malik Hamm (ankle) and Zay Flowers (foot) as questionable for the clash against San Francisco. Lamar Jackson will start as the quarterback for Baltimore on Monday.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens: TV schedule and live stream details for Week 16

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 16 NFL game will air on ABC.

The contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens

: San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens Stadium : Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California Date : Monday, Dec. 25

: Monday, Dec. 25 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : ABC

: ABC Streaming: Fubo TV

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.