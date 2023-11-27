Who are the announcers for Bears vs. Vikings tonight? Week 12 MNF coverage explored

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are set to face off in the last game of Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. The Bears carry a 3-8 record into the game, while the Vikings are placed nicely at 6-5 heading into their bye week.

The match will be viewed on ABC at 7:15 p.m., live from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The announcers for the day are Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline).

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Injury report for NFL Week 12

According to the Chicago Bears website, there are three players currently on the injury report. Four have been ruled out of the Monday night football game due to illness and injury.

The players ruled out are Larry Borom, D'Onta Foreman, Noah Sewell, and Tyrique Stevenson. Also, Khari Blasingame and Lucas Patrick are listed on the injury report yet are unassigned heading into the game.

On the other hand, the Minnesota Vikings have seven players listed on the injury report. Of the seven, three have been designated as questionable heading into the game.

The three questionable players are Akayleb Evans, Justin Jefferson, and Khyiris Tonga. Also, the rest of the injury report has players currently unassigned for the MNF fixture. Those players are T.J. Hockenson, Brian Asamoah, Jaren Hall, and Nick Mullens.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: TV schedule and live stream details

The Chicago Bears will make the trip to Minnesota to face off against the Vikings in a potentially entertaining Week 12 Monday Night Football game. Both franchises enter the game with contrasting records and will be hoping to leave the game with a victory.

Chicago hasn't been good this season, and the franchise's 3-8 puts them in a premium position in the Caleb Williams' sweepstakes.

The Bears are fresh off a humiliating loss against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. Justin Fields and Co squandered a 12-point lead in the final 4:15 of the last quarter. The game was an eyesore for Chicago fans, and they'll be hoping for better against a battered Minnesota team.

On the other hand, Minnesota is coming off a less disappointing but more painful loss against the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

Minnesota lost the game 21-20 and squandered numerous opportunities to put the game away. Russell Wilson and Co marched down the gridiron and scored a TD in the final minutes of the game, but the Vikings had no answer.

Their fans would love nothing more than a blowout win against a vulnerable Chicago team playing out of their comfort zone.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ABC

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET