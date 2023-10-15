Who are the Bengals-Seahawks announcers today on CBS? All about NFL Week 6 game's coverage team

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will welcome Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks to Paycor Stadium in Week 6. The Bengals have started the season on a sore note and are currently 2-3 heading into the game.

On the other hand, the Seattle Seahawks have started the season with a 3-1 record. This record has proven to the NFL that last season's postseason run wasn't a fluke.

The announcers for Bengals vs. Seahawks are Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn. Their voices might sound familiar as they called the Bengals' Week 1 loss in Cleveland. Bengals fans will be hoping for a significantly better outcome tonight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Livestream: FuboTV, DAZN

TV: CBS

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

How to stream Bengals vs. Seahawks

You can watch the Bengals versus Seahawks game on your device using FuboTV, a great streaming option for NFL Games that supports most electronic devices.

Also, NFL viewers in Canada can savor the live action by tuning in with DAZN, a streaming platform that showcases live NFL games and other league-related action.

The Bengals vs. Seahawks tale of the tape

The Bengals come into the game fresh off a 34-20 victory over the Cardinals. The Week 5 win was the first time the Bengals scored over 30 points this season, unlike last year's all-conquering franchise. The Bengals have dealt with injuries all season long, especially one to franchise QB Joe Burrow. It won't get any easier against the Seahawks on Sunday, as they will be facing one of the more in-form teams in the NFL.

On the other hand, the Seahawks come into the game with loads of confidence. Seattle is on a three-game winning streak and hasn't lost since Week 1. Geno Smith has been as accurate as ever, coming into Week 6 with a 68.3 completion percentage through Seattle's first four games this season. The Bengals' pass rushers need an elite showing to limit the Seahawks' eclectic array of pass catchers.