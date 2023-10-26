Who are the Bills-Buccaneers announcers on Amazon Prime Video? All about NFL Week 8 TNF game's coverage team

The Buffalo Bills will lock horns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth for the Bills-Buccnaeers game on Amazon Prime Video. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Michaels will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Herbstreit will provide color commentary for the Week 8 game on Thursday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Injury report for NFL Week 8

Josh Allen will start for the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills will be without Dawson Knox (wrist), Baylon Spector (hamstring) and Quintin Morris (ankle) for Thursday night's game. The hosts have also listed Ed Oliver (toe) as questionable.

Star quarterback Josh Allen, who has played every game so far this season, will start at quarterback for the Bills in Week 8.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, have ruled out Matt Feiler (knee) and Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) for Week 8. Meanwhile, Vita Vea (groin), Chris Godwin (neck) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) are listed as questionable for the visitors.

If Mayfield is unable to play, backup quarterback Kyle Trask could get his first start of the season.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV schedule and live stream details

The Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 8 NFL game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Tampa Bay can watch the game live on local channel WTVT while those in Buffalo can catch the game on WKBW.

The Bills vs. Buccaneers contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

