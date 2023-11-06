Who are the Chargers-Jets announcers on ABC? All about NFL Week 9 game's coverage team

The Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets will square off on MNF in Week 9 on ABC. Both teams come into the game performing below expectations for the season and would love to lay down a marker moving into the second half of the season.

The announcers for this game are Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst). The pair are the regular announcers for Monday Night Football, and they will be available to give premium analysis during the Week 9 fixture.

How to watch the Chargers vs. Jets?

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ABC

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

When: Monday, November 6, 2023, at 8:15 p.m. ET

The Chargers have a 3-4 record despite having Justin Herbert, arguably the top-five quarterback in the league. However, Herbert's heroic efforts have not stopped his side from possessing a losing record heading into their Monday night game against the New York Jets.

The Chargers enter the game fresh off a fairly easy 30-13 Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears.

On the other hand, the New York Jets (4-3) have performed better compared to their Week 9 opponents. Many speculated that the Jets' season was doomed following Aaron Rodgers' injury in Week 1. However, the franchise has soldiered on to hold a 4-3 record heading into tonight's game.

The Jets defeated the Giants 13-10 in their Week 8 game. The Jets may have needed overtime to defeat their opponents, but they prevailed nonetheless.

The Chargers will have their work cut out if they desire to break down the Jets and come out victorious.

Tonight's game will feature an array of Pro Bowl-caliber players representing their franchises. Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack, and Austin Ekeler headline the Chargers roster, while Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson will carry the torch for the Jets. The Chargers have a more potent offense, while the Jets pride themselves on their stellar defense. It's going to be an interesting game at MetLife Stadium.