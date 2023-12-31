Who are the Commanders-49ers announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 17 game's coverage team

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers are set to face off in a Week 17 game in the 2023 NFL season. The Commanders are already eliminated from playoff contention, while the 49ers are holding on to the one seed in the NFC.

The announcers for the Commanders-49ers game are Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, and Kristina Pink. The trio will be tasked with providing useful analysis in this crunch matchup.

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers: Injury Report for NFL Week 17

The Washington Commanders website hasn't listed any player as questionable or out of the Week 17 game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, eight players appear on the injury report and are unassigned leading up to the game.

Of course, the San Francisco 49ers returned the favor and haven't formally ruled out any player from Week 17. Rather, the 49ers have fourteen players on the injury report without designation. All players on the injury report are set to make game-time decisions.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers: TV schedule and live stream details

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers have widely contrasting seasons in 2023. Both sides came into the year with playoff hopes, but only one is on the right path.

That team is certainly not the Commanders, as the franchise has a 4-11 record coming into Week 17. The Commanders go into this game fresh off a close loss to the New York Jets in Week 16. That loss makes it six straight losses for the Washington franchise, and they've now lost an astonishing eight of their last nine matches.

On the other hand, the 49ers were riding a six-game winning streak before Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens happened.

The Ravens inflicted a Week 16 loss to the 49ers and thus put added pressure on Kyle Shanahan's side as the regular season ends. The 49ers still control the NFC number one seed, but they must now win their last two games to be safe. It all starts with a game in Landover, Maryland.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

